Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable for Friday
Mahinmi (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers in the team's official game notes.
Mahinmi is still battling knee soreness, and it's not clear exactly how severe the injury is. There should be another update on his status following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but whether he plays or not should not have much of an impact on the Wizards' rotation.
More News
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.