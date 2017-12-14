Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable for Friday

Mahinmi (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers in the team's official game notes.

Mahinmi is still battling knee soreness, and it's not clear exactly how severe the injury is. There should be another update on his status following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but whether he plays or not should not have much of an impact on the Wizards' rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop