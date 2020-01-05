Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable for Monday
Mahinmi is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a right finger injury.
The nature of the injury is unclear, but it's apparently enough of a concern that Mahinmi could miss a game or two. The veteran has started every game since Dec. 14, when the Wizards lost Thomas Bryant to injury.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.