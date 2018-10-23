Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable to return Monday
Mahinmi is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Blazers, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Mahinmi has taken over the role of starting center for the Wizards with Dwight Howard out with an injury to start the season. If Mahinmi is unable to return, Jason Smith will likely see an increased role. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out as the game progresses. Prior to suffering the injury, Mahinmi tallied one assist in four minutes.
