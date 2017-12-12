Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets
Mahinmi (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nets, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Mahinmi was held out of practice Monday due to a sore knee, which may keep him out Tuesday. He'll likely continue to test out the knee as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading to tipoff. He's seen increased run as of late, averaging 20.4 minutes per game and posting 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the past seven contests. If he's held out, starter Marcin Gortat would likely see increased run, especially if Jason Smith (knee) misses the tilt.
