Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors

Mahinmi (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Mahinmi began having back spasms during Monday's game against the Blazers and ended up seeing just four minutes. Markieff Morris took an on an expanded role in the overtime win, posting 28 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes. Kelly Oubre also saw extra run in Mahinmi's absence, posting 22 points, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes. If Mahinmi is ruled out Wednesday, both Morris and Oubre could see higher-than-expected usage once again.