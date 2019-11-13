Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Remains out Wednesday
Mahinmi (Achilles) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Mahinmi was cleared to resume practicing in limited fashion earlier this month, but the Wizards haven't provided many further updates on his status since then. The veteran center thus remains without a clear timeline for a return and seems destined to miss at least a few more games while he recovers from a strained right Achilles' tendon.
