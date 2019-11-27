Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Resumes practicing
Mahinmi (Achilles) has been practicing with the G League's Capital City Go-Go this week amid Washington's two-game road trip, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Mahinmi is working back from a right Achilles' strain, which sidelined him for all of training camp, the preseason and the first month of the regular season. The 33-year-old is now nearing a return to the court, but due to the extensive time he missed, he may be sidelined for at least a few more contests while he aims to regain conditioning. Once cleared for his 2019-20 debut, Mahinmi will likely slot in as the third-string center behind Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner.
