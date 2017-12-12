Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Nets

Mahinmi (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Mahinmi went through his typical pregame routine to test out the knee, but the Wizards will take a cautious approach and keep their big man sidelined, especially on the first night of a back-to-back. With Jason Smith (knee) also potentially out, starting center Marcin Gortat will see all the minutes he can handle, while Chris McCullough could re-enter the rotation off the bench.