Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out Wednesday

Mahinmi (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Mahinmi was able to go just four minutes in the Wizards last contest before back spasms forced him to exit. With Mahinmi out, Jason Smith is moving into the starting lineup, however Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre both saw more action in the previous contest. Mahnmi's next chance to play will be Friday against the Kings, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.