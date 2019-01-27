Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out

Mahinmi (thumb) won't play Sunday against San Antonio, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Mahinmi will be held out of Sunday's contest after previously being listed questionable hours before tipoff. The Wizards will be thin at the center position with Mahinmi out of the mix, as Markieff Morris (neck) and Dwight Howard (back) are also both out due to injury. Expect Thomas Bryant to shoulder the load down low.