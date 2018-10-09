Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Mahinmi managed 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.
Mahinmi drew the start at center with Dwight Howard (back) and Markieff Morris (abdomen) sidelined. Moreover, Mahinmi drained his second three-pointer of the preseason, this after missing all eight of his attempts through his first 10 years in the league.
