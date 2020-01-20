Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Scores 21 in victory

Mahinmi had 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in Monday's win over Detroit.

It was easily one of the best games of the season for Mahinmi, who continues to fill a starting role while the Wizards bring Thomas Bryant off the bench. Mahinmi hit nine of his 10 field goal attempts and added his fifth made three-pointer of the year. He also chipped in two steals and an assist before fouling out in 23 minutes.