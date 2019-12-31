Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Scores career-high 25

Mahinmi produced 25 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.

Mahinmi finished with a career high scoring total while missing only one field goal attempt and contributing across every category. With Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (foot) sidelined Mahinmi continues to hold down the fort as the starting center, affording him decent value as a dart throw in daily leagues. Still, with Wagner and Bryant nearing their returns to the rotation, Mahinmi may only be worth targeting for another couple contests.