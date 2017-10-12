Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Sees 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Mahinmi managed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Heat.
Mahinmi was averaging 11.3 minutes through the first three preseason games, and this was the first time since the second-to-last regular season contest of 2016-17 that he saw 20 minutes or more. Mahinmi was only able to suit up in 31 games (plus five postseason bouts) in his first year with the Wizards, and a clean bill of health for him would help bolster the team's interior defense.
