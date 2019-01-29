Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Should play Tuesday

Mahinmi (thumb) is expected to be ready to play Tuesday against Cleveland, Spencer Davies of Bball Insiders reports.

Mahinmi has missed two of his team's previous three contests due to a right thumb sprain, but head coach Scott Brooks believes Mahinmi "should be good" for Tuesday's clash. Even if Mahinmi is cleared, he's averaged a mere 11.2 minutes over his last five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories