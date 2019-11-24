Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Sitting out Sunday
Mahinmi (Achilles) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Mahinmi has been sidelined since late September with a strained right Achilles' tendon and remains without a concrete timeline for a return. Even when he's healthy again, Mahinmi seems unlikely to be a regular member of coach Scott Brooks' rotation with Moritz Wagner thriving as the top backup to starting center Thomas Bryant.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...