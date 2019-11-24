Play

Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Sitting out Sunday

Mahinmi (Achilles) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Mahinmi has been sidelined since late September with a strained right Achilles' tendon and remains without a concrete timeline for a return. Even when he's healthy again, Mahinmi seems unlikely to be a regular member of coach Scott Brooks' rotation with Moritz Wagner thriving as the top backup to starting center Thomas Bryant.

