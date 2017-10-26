Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Sprains ankle, won't return

Mahinmi sprained his left ankle and will not return against the Lakers on Wednesday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Mahinmi played just seven minutes, notching two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds, before picking up the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but more should be known after the game or early Thursday.

