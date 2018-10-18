Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Starting at center in opener

Mahinmi will start at center for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Heat.

Dwight Howard (back) is closing in on a return, but isn't quite ready to take the floor for Thursday's opener. As a result, Mahinmi will get the call to jump in the top unit and he should see a temporary expanded role. Mahinmi will be on the radar as a cheaper DFS play to consider Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories