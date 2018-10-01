Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Starting at center Monday
Mahinmi will start at center for Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards are going to be without Dwight Howard (back) for the start of their preseason schedule, so Mahinmi will get the call to work with the top unit for the time being. Washington doesn't have a ton of depth at the position, but look for the likes of Thomas Bryant and Jason Smith to also potentially help Mahinmi cover Howard's minutes.
