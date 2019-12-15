Play

Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Starting Saturday

Mahinmi will start Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Mahinmi will make the start due to Thomas Bryant (foot) and Mo Wagner (ankle) being sidelined. In 98 career games as a starter, Mahinmi has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.9 minutes.

