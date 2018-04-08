Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Mahinmi (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Mahinmi missed Friday's game against the Hawks with a concussion and is apparently still working his way through the NBA's protocol. Coach Scott Brooks wouldn't commit to Mahinmi being available for Monday's practice or Tuesday's game against the Celtics, so at this point, there isn't a whole lot of optimism for a return in the next couple of days. That said, another update should be provided on Monday depending on his availability for the Wizards' practice session.