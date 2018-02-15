Play

Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Strong effort off bench Wednesday

Mahinmi scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.

The veteran center tied his season highs in points and blocks with the performance. Mahinmi's court time can be inconsistent -- he played only six minutes Saturday -- but the trend heading into the All-Star break is pointing up, as he's averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 boards and 0.9 blocks in 19.0 minutes so far in February.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories