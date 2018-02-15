Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Strong effort off bench Wednesday
Mahinmi scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.
The veteran center tied his season highs in points and blocks with the performance. Mahinmi's court time can be inconsistent -- he played only six minutes Saturday -- but the trend heading into the All-Star break is pointing up, as he's averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 boards and 0.9 blocks in 19.0 minutes so far in February.
