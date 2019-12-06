Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Unavailable Friday
Mahinmi was ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat to manage his Achilles injury.
The 33-year-old made his season debut in Thursday's win over the 76ers and had seven points and five rebounds in 13 minutes, but he apparently isn't ready to play both halves of a back-to-back set while coming off the Achilles injury. Moritz Wagner, Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans figure to handle the bulk of the frontcourt work Friday for the Wizards, while Mahinmi will return to the fold Sunday versus the Clippers.
