Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Well-rounded line in limited action

Mahinmi managed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.

Mahinmi came to close to posting a double-double while contributing across every statistical category. He continues to hold down the fort as the starting center with Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) sidelined, but even with all the injuries Mahinmi is merely a mediocre option in deeper leagues.