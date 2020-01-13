Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Well-rounded line versus Jazz

Mahinmi racked up 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Jazz.

Mahinmi finished with a career high in assists while producing an extremely well-rounded and efficient stat line. Thomas Bryant (foot) returned to the lineup following a six-game absence but did so in a reserve role and is expected to be eased back into the flow slowly. As a result, Mahinmi may be in line to earn another sizable share of minutes during Wednesday's matchup versus the Bulls.