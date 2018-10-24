Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will be game-time call

Mahinmi (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Back spasms limited Mahinmi to just four minutes during Monday's game against the Blazers. Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre took on expanded roles during the overtime win, and if Mahinmi is sidelined Wednesday, that'll likely be the case again Wednesday.

