Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will be game-time call
Mahinmi (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Back spasms limited Mahinmi to just four minutes during Monday's game against the Blazers. Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre took on expanded roles during the overtime win, and if Mahinmi is sidelined Wednesday, that'll likely be the case again Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Plays just 11 minutes in start•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Starting at center in opener•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Starting at center Monday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...