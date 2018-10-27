Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will play Friday
Mahinmi (back) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Mahinmi made it through morning shootaround and apparently feels good enough to give it a go. With Dwight Howard (back) still out, Mahinmi will once again draw the start at center.
