Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will play Tuesday
Mahinmi (concussion) will play Tuesday against the Celtics, Ben Standig of TheSportsCapitol.com reports.
Mahinmi missed Friday's loss due to a concussion, but after getting the weekend off, the center is ready to return to the court. Look for him to resume his regular role off the bench, where he has averaged 15 minutes per game over the past month.
