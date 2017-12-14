Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Won't play Wednesday

Mahinmi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Mahinmi has been ruled out after going through pregame warmups. In his stead, and with Markieff Morris (hip) being out, Mike Scott and Jason Smith should be in for extended run.

