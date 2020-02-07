Bonga has been recalled from the G League and is in the starting five for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

The organization opted to get Bonga some extra minutes in the G League, but he's returned in time to still play for the Wizards on Friday. Over his past 10 starts, he's averaging 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes.