Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Back from G League, starting
Bonga has been recalled from the G League and is in the starting five for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The organization opted to get Bonga some extra minutes in the G League, but he's returned in time to still play for the Wizards on Friday. Over his past 10 starts, he's averaging 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.