Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Back in starting five
Bonga will start Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
After coming off the bench for two straight games, Bonga will return to the starting five. Across 26 starts this season, he's averaging 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.8 minutes.
