Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Back in starting role
Bonga is starting Friday's game against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Bonga temporarily moved to the bench Wednesday against the Bulls, but he'll rejoin the first unit Friday, taking the place of Gary Payton. Bong is averaging 5.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and two assists over his last four starts.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...