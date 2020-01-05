Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Career-high scoring tally
Bonga put up a career-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-7 FT) to go with four rebounds and one block in 21 minutes Saturday in the WIzards' 128-114 win over the Nuggets.
The second-year forward was one of four Wizards reserves to hit double figures in scoring in a game in which the bench supplied a franchise-record 92 points. While the outing from Bonga is encouraging, his averages in his prior four games since moving to the bench -- 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 14.5 minutes -- are probably more predictive of what he'll offer in future contests.
