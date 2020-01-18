Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Career night in blowout loss
Bonga contributed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 140-111 loss to the Raptors.
Bonga finished with career highs in scoring and rebounding while matching his career high in threes. He has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last seven games after failing to do so once through his first 29 appearances this season.
