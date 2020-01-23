Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Coming off bench Thursday
Bonga will come off the bench Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Coach Scott Brooks will opt to start Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi in the frontcourt together, so Bonga will come off the bench. In that role this season, he's averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...