Bonga will come off the bench Thursday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bonga started the first four games of the season with Rui Hachimura (eye) out, but with Hachimura back, Bonga will be relegated to a bench role. It's possible he still sees his current average of 17.8 minutes per game, and he could end up playing a bit better while going up against second units. Regardless, Bonga isn't a fantasy target outside of the deepest leagues.