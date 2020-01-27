Bonga took a hit to the mouth during Sunday's game against Atlanta and sustained some dental damage, but he's not expected to miss time, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bonga fell to the floor and hit his head during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he returned to the locker room, where he was attended to by a team dentist. After the game, coach Scott Brooks said Bonga will be fitted for a mouthguard, but the implication is that he avoided an injury that will cost him any time. Nonetheless, Bonga should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.