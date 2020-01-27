Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Dealing with dental issue
Bonga took a hit to the mouth during Sunday's game against Atlanta and sustained some dental damage, but he's not expected to miss time, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bonga fell to the floor and hit his head during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he returned to the locker room, where he was attended to by a team dentist. After the game, coach Scott Brooks said Bonga will be fitted for a mouthguard, but the implication is that he avoided an injury that will cost him any time. Nonetheless, Bonga should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.