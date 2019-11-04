Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Draws another start
Bonga is starting Monday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bonga is set to make his sixth start of the season. He's averaging 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the first five matchups. Troy Brown is expected to replace Bonga in the starting five at some point, but the former second-round pick will maintain his starting role for the time being.
