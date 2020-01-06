Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Draws spot start
Bonga is starting Monday's game against Boston, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Bonga put up 15 points off the bench Saturday against Denver, earning him a place in the starting lineup for Monday's contest. He's averaging 2.2 points and three rebounds over his last five starts.
