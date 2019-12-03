Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Enters starting five
Bonga is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
The 20-year-old will receive his first start since Nov. 6 with Moritz Wagner (ankle), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Ian Mahinmi (Achilles) all sidelined. Bonga is averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes this season, but he figures to see an expanded role Wednesday given Washington's lack of available frontcourt depth.
