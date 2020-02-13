Bonga produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Knicks.

Bonga turned in an incredible stat line considering his limited minutes. In fact, he contributed across every category while finishing with a career high in threes and matching his career highs in steals and blocks. Bonga will likely need to earn more minutes than this if he's going to be relevant for fantasy purposes, but he certainly flashed his impressive skillset in this one.