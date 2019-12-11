Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Goes to locker room
Bonga went to the locker room after hitting the back of his head on the court during Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Bonga should be considered questionable to return. If he ends up sidelined for the rest of the game or a period of time going forward, Troy Brown and Admiral Schofield could see extra run.
