Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Heading to G League
The Wizards assigned Bonga to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.
Bonga will most likely rejoin the Wizards ahead of their next game Friday against the Mavericks, but his assignment to the G League nonetheless signals that he'll likely be in store for a reduction in playing time at the NBA level now that Washington is close to full strength again. With Rui Hachimura (groin) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) both back in action in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors following extended absences, Bonga moved back to the bench and played only 10 minutes, his third-fewest in any game dating back to the start of January. Expect Bonga to see extensive playing time Wednesday in the Go-Go's matchup with the Grand Rapids Drive.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...