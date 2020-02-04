The Wizards assigned Bonga to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

Bonga will most likely rejoin the Wizards ahead of their next game Friday against the Mavericks, but his assignment to the G League nonetheless signals that he'll likely be in store for a reduction in playing time at the NBA level now that Washington is close to full strength again. With Rui Hachimura (groin) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) both back in action in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors following extended absences, Bonga moved back to the bench and played only 10 minutes, his third-fewest in any game dating back to the start of January. Expect Bonga to see extensive playing time Wednesday in the Go-Go's matchup with the Grand Rapids Drive.