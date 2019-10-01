Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Held out with soreness
Bonga didn't practice Tuesday due to soreness above his knee, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
This doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Bonga, as the Wizards appear to be exercising caution early in training camp. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
