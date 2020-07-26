Bonga registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 reboundsand an assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage loss to the Clippers in Orlando.

The former second-round pick from Germany may finally get his shot with the Wizards after toiling on the bench for the majority of his tenure in Washington. With Davis Bertans (personal) and Bradley Beal (shoulder) out of the bubble for the duration, the Wizards find themselves woefully short-handed, which couldn't set up better for Bonga. He'll join Rui Hachimura as a go-to wingman, and the duo will do their best to absorb Beal and Bertans' output alongside Troy Brown.