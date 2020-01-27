Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Leaves game
Bonga departed Sunday's game against the with an apparent injury, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bonga took a hard fall and appeared to hit his face on the floor, so he may have suffered a nose or mouth injury. He was quickly ushered off the floor by team personnel with a towel over his head. Until further notice, consider Bonga questionable to return.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.