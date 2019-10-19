Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Logs 17 minutes in preseason finale
Bonga finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.
Bonga didn't contribute much in terms of scoring but did make his mark in the rebounding and assist departments. It appears the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's matchup didn't linger long, and with several days to rest and recover in advance of the regular season opener (next Wednesday), Bonga should be good to go.
