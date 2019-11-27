Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Logs six minutes in Tuesday's loss
Bonga had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in six minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Bonga has barely seen the floor since losing the starting small forward gig earlier this month. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring once through 10 appearances this season, and he has combined to play just 10 minutes across his last three tilts.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...