Play

Bonga had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in six minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Bonga has barely seen the floor since losing the starting small forward gig earlier this month. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring once through 10 appearances this season, and he has combined to play just 10 minutes across his last three tilts.

More News
Our Latest Stories