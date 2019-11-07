Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Losing starting spot
Bonga will not start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Coach Scott Brooks won't divulge who is getting the nod in Bonga's stead, though it's likely either Troy Brown or CJ Miles. Bonga has started every game so far this season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.4 minutes.
