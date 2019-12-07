Play

Bonga had just seven points, three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to Miami.

Bonga played just 15 minutes as a member of the starting lineup, finishing with seven points and very little else. He is basically running with the starting unit in an attempt to get Troy Brown more confident moving forward. Despite the seemingly permanent move, Bonga is not worth looking at in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories